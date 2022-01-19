Ross County v Motherwell January 19, 2022 04:17 5:33 min SPFL: Ross County v Motherwell WATCH the SPFL LIVE & ONLY on beIN SPORTS | 2-week free trial Highlights Motherwell Ross County Football SPFL -Latest Videos 1:34 min LaLiga: Real Betis v Alaves 1:33 min LaLiga: Cadiz v Espanyol 4:52 min SPFL: Hearts v St Johnstone 5:36 min SPFL: Aberdeen v Rangers 5:33 min SPFL: Ross County v Motherwell 5:06 min SPFL: Livingston v Dundee FC 5:54 min SPFL: Dundee United v St Mirren 5:44 min Maeda fires in dream Celtic debut 8:24 min Ghana dumped out of AFCON by Comoros 1:10 min Haaland ruffled by Dortmund's pressure tactics