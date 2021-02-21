Earlier in the day, Rangers thrashed Dundee United 4-1 to open up an 18-point lead at the top of the table.

Rangers can now be crowned champions when they visit Celtic Park on 21 March.

That would round off a disastrous season for Celtic as Neil Lennon's men suffered the latest in a series of embarrassing results in the Highlands.

County started the game bottom of the table, but gave its chances of survival a huge boost when Jordan Whyte's header 19 minutes from time claimed all three points to move John Hughes's men up to 10th.

By contrast, Steven Gerrard's men showed no sign of fatigue from a thrilling 4-3 win over Royal Antwerp in the first leg of their Europa League last 32 tie on Friday (AEDT) as three goals in 13 minutes either side of half-time ensured a comfortable afternoon at Ibrox.

"We have just got to finish the job off," said Gerrard, who never won a league title in a legendary career at Liverpool as a player.

"The games are there for us, the opportunity is there for us but the big reminder to myself, staff, players, supporters and anyone else that is covering us is that we have won nothing yet.

"The main thing that has pleased me at the moment is that the players are really in the zone. I can see the focus, I can see the determination."

Ianis Hagi opened the scoring when he deflected Joe Aribo's shot home 10 minutes before the break.

Ryan Kent quickly killed the game as a contest as his volley took a deflection on its way in.

Aribo's stunning strike made it 3-0 before Rangers were gifted a fourth when United goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist's clearance rebounded in off Alfredo Morelos.

Moments later Morelos was brought down for a penalty, but Siegrist made amends to deny Borna Barisic from the spot.

Rangers conceded for just the second time in 15 home league games this season four minutes from time when Mark McNulty pulled a consolation back for the visitors.