WATCH the SPFL LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV &CONNECT

There had been no top tier football in Scotland for 141 days after the country's football governing body elected to finish the 2019-2020 season early in April because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Celtic was crowned champion as the league used an average-points-per-game system to decide final positions on the table, with Rangers finishing second for the second consecutive time.

With the new season now open, Steven Gerrard's side will be hoping to mimic the feat of his beloved Liverpool by winning a domestic title his side's fans have long craved, at the same time halting a run of nine straight titles for arch rival Celtic.

The signs appear good after victory at Aberdeen, which itself has been runner-up to Celtic in four of those past nine title wins.

Empty stands at Pittodrie made for a subdued atmosphere where it would normally have been hostile for the visitors, and the lack of support appeared to affect the home side as it surrendered the lion's share of possession and, eventually, what would be the only goal of the game in the 21st minute.

A slick counter-attack saw Rangers move the ball quickly upfield to Alfredo Morelos on the centre-circle, and his neat side-footed throughball put Ryan Kent clear on goal, and he finished calmly, beating the goalkeeper in a one-on-one.

It was all Rangers thereafter until a nervous moment in the second half that saw the Dons almost scramble home an equaliser after a corner was poorly dealt with by the Rangers defence.

But it wasn't to be for the hosts, and a late red card for Andrew Considine meant they finished the game with just 10 men on what was a frustrating opening day for them.

But for Rangers, it's just the start Gerrard would have wanted as he seeks to pile on the pressure for Celtic as the season progresses.