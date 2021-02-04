Ianis Hagi's second-half strike lifted Rangers 23 points ahead of second-placed Celtic.

Thanks to the Romania midfielder, former Liverpool star Gerrard has reached a century of wins in just 152 matches since taking his first managerial role with the Glasgow club.

Just six more victories will see Gerrard lead Rangers to their first league crown in a decade, ending Celtic's hopes of lifting the trophy for a 10th consecutive season.

Motherwell secured its second successive win, beating Dundee United 2-1, after going three months without a victory.

Devante Cole and Christopher Long scored in the first half and United pulled one back through Ryan Edwards.

Ross County came from behind to win the basement battle against Hamilton 2-1.

County midfielder Stephen Kelly put through his own net after 16 minutes.

But debutant Jordan White levelled in the 80th minute before setting up fellow substitute Billy McKay to volley in the winner shortly afterwards