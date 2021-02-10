The Hoops still look destined to miss out on a historic 10th consecutive league title as it trails its Glasgow rival by 18 points.

But Neil Lennon's men have bounced back from St Mirren's 2-1 win at Celtic Park with three consecutive wins to move nine points clear of third-placed Hibernian.

Tom Rogic's early strike put the visitors in front on a freezing night in Paisley, but it was not until the final 11 minutes that Celtic made their dominance count.

Odsonne Edouard scored for the sixth time in his last five games by converting from the penalty spot for the Frenchman's 18th goal of the season.

Substitute Ryan Christie then steered home the third before he teed up David Turnbull to fire in Celtic's fourth.

Celtic still has game in hand on Rangers and faces its Glasgow rival twice more this season, but realistically need a collapse from Steven Gerrard's men in the final 10 games of the season to rekindle their title hopes.

At the other end of the table, new Kilmarnock manager Tommy Wright lost his first game in charge 1-0 to Motherwell.

Alan Campbell scored the only goal as ninth-placed Motherwell moved five points clear of the relegation playoff place.

Killie remain in 10th, just a point ahead of the bottom two.