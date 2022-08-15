Celtic raced away with the points on the back of five spectacular goals, featuring a long-range stunner from Jota, and two bicycle kicks from Giorgos Karagounis and Moritz Jenz, but one goal in particular caught the eye of the Australian manager.

“There will be some debate about the best goal, but the most important one was that one,” Postecoglou said of Starfelt's strike. “I think all of our goals today were really good goals, especially the goals that the fans get excited about.

Postecoglou praised his team's resilience after overcoming the afternoon heat and the unique challenge of playing on Kilmarnock's artificial sirface.

“They showed real discipline and focus to not let that put us off our stride," he said. “I’m really proud of the fact that there are plenty of excuses for us not to be at our best today, but the boys just stuck at it and got their rewards.

“It does affect it, you can tell with some of the movements the boys do and you’re always worried about injuries because it does change the normal mechanics of a football game.

“Within that context, I said before the game it doesn’t mean that we can’t attempt to play the football we want.

“Whether that works out or not, you never know, but we wouldn’t want to go in today changing our style to try to adjust to what the conditions are.

“Again to the boys’ credit, they are getting those rewards in creating those moments because that are really committed to what we want to be and I see that every day with their training.

“What we see on game-day is the result of them working really hard at training and pushing each other.”