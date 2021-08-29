The Hoops lost to a 66th-minute header from Filip Helander, who nodded home a corner as Rangers took control in the second half.

Celtic had chances to equalise, but more importantly chances to go ahead in the first half, not least when Odsonne Edouard missed the simplest of tap-ins in the 25th minute.

Kyogo Furuhashi also had two presentable chances to equalise in the second half, but poor decision making ensured neither of them were taken either.

Those spurned opportunities proved crucial as the Hoops walked away from the game with nothing, and Postecoglou was quick to point that out.

"The first goal was going to be critical and unfortunately we had an opportunity to that and we didn’t take it, and they did," The Australian said.

"It’s disappointing and something we need to make sure, especially in these big games, when the moment arrives we’re ready to take it."

🎙️ Ange Postecoglou 𝗢𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵: We need to take our chances when they come.#RANCEL | #COYBIG 🍀 — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) August 29, 2021

The defeat was Celtic's seventh straight Old Firm reverse, something Postecoglou was hopeful he could turn around as his side looks to wrest back the league title that Rangers won in 2020-2021 in an unbeaten season.

With rumours of Edouard possibly making a switch to England to play with Crystal Palace in the Premier League, Postecoglou said he was keen for the transfer window to end so his players could just concentrate on their football.

“I’m keen to get to the end of the window so we can settle the squad down, and do some work with the players," he said.

"The other side of the window we’ll know what squad we’ll have and what players are in the picture for us moving forward, and we can build.”