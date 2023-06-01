Partick Thistle stings Ross County in playoff first-leg June 2, 2023 00:51 5:13 min Partick Thistle took control of the tie with a 2-0 win over Ross County in the first leg of their SPFL promotion play-off tie. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 7-day free trial Highlights Partick Thistle Ross County Football SPFL -Latest Videos 5:13 min Partick stings Ross County in playoff first leg 4:53 min Stuttgart takes the advantage in play-off tie 0:34 min PGMOL condemns abuse of referee Anthony Taylor 0:56 min Hislop hopes to see Messi move to MLS 1:40 min Kyogo ‘bullish’ about making Scottish Cup final 1:40 min Postecoglou not being distracted by Spurs links 1:10 min Galtier confirms Messi to leave PSG 0:34 min UEFA to investigate Mourinho’s referee rant 1:30 min Kokkinakis edges Wawrinka in French Open marathon 1:30 min Sevilla edges Roma to win Europa League