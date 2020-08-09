Motherwell v Dundee United August 9, 2020 02:16 4:09 min SPFL: Motherwell v Dundee United Highlights Motherwell Football SPFL Dundee United -Latest Videos 4:09 min SPFL: Motherwell v Dundee United 3:56 min SPFL: Hamilton Academical v Ross County 5:03 min SPFL: Livingston v Hibernian 1:30 min Suarez insists Bayern tie is 50-50 0:58 min Guardiola urges City to become a European great 1:30 min Messi shines as Barca sets up Bayern clash 1:30 min Lewandowski stars as Chelsea is thumped 1:04 min Kontaveit and Ferro to battle for Palermo title 1:29 min Rojas double sees Victory rout Glory 1:30 min Juventus crashes out of UCL despite Ronaldo show