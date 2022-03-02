Marvellous Morelos assist sets up Rangers win March 3, 2022 00:31 2:44 min Alfredo Morelos's world class assist teeed up Glen Kamara for the only goal of the match as Rangers kept up pressure on Celtic with a 1-0 win over St. Johnstone. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights Rangers Football SPFL Alfredo Morelos Glen Kamara -Latest Videos 7:29 min America-MG pulls off amazing Copa Lib comeback 2:44 min Marvellous Morelos assist sets up Rangers win 1:20 min Tuchel hopes nothing changes at Chelsea after sale 5:37 min Celtic sees off St Mirren to maintain buffer 0:44 min Dani Parejo slams 'disgraceful' Russian invasion 3:08 min David Silva's gold inspires Real Sociedad win 6:04 min Canaris end 22-year wait for Coupe de France final 0:54 min Minamino double steers Liverpool past Norwich 1:20 min Chelsea battles past Luton to reach quarter-finals 1:20 min Abramovich puts Chelsea up for sale