Hatate continued his blistering start to life at Celtic with a first-half double that played a crucial role in securing a first league win against Rangers since September 2019.

The Japanese midfielder set up Liel Abada with a tantalising cross two minutes after netting his second of the game, practically ending Giovanni van Bronckhorst's hopes of salvaging a result in his first Old Firm at the Rangers helm.

Rangers' 21-game unbeaten run in the league consequently came to an ignominious end, with Ange Postecoglou's first win over Celtic's arch-rivals sending his team one point clear at the top.

Celtic took a fifth-minute lead when Hatate's effort from the edge of the box deflected off Glen Kamara and found the bottom-right corner.

⚽️ GOAL!! ⚽️ He's done it again! Reo Hatate scores again for his new club and it's GAME ON in the title race! @CelticFC leads @RangersFC 1️⃣-0️⃣



Allan McGregor produced a brilliant double-save to keep Jota and Giorgos Giakoumakis at bay, but he was helpless when Hatate curled in a second in the 42nd minute.

Hatate then turned provider before half-time, crossing for Abada to steer home after Rangers were caught napping by a quick throw-in.

Rangers tightened up after the restart but found it difficult to create chances to test Joe Hart, although Ryan Jack rattled the crossbar with a 30-yard piledriver in the 79th minute.

Celtic was able to comfortably see out the victory, and the new league leader is now unbeaten in 18 straight top-flight matches.