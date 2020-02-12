Hamilton Academical v Aberdeen February 12, 2020 03:35 1:26 min SPFL: Hamilton Academical v Aberdeen Highlights Aberdeen Hamilton Academical Football SPFL -Latest Videos 1:26 min SPFL: Hamilton Academical v Aberdeen 0:15 min Watch live this week on beIN SPORTS 1:12 min Klinsmann resigns as Hertha Berlin manager 0:34 min Ighalo 'desperate' for Man Utd debut at Chelsea 0:40 min Juventus ready to break the bank for Guardiola 1:31 min Six of the best as Matildas thrash Thailand 23:05 min Magisterial - Episode 26 54:13 min Six Nations Review Show - Matchday 2 54:13 min Scotland's Jonny Gray to miss rest of Six Nations 0:54 min Mourinho relishing first full Spurs season