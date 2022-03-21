Giakoumakis hat-trick inspires Celtic rout March 21, 2022 01:31 5:30 min Giorgios Giakoumakis scored three goals as Celtic obliterated 10-man Ross County in the Scottish Premiership, maintaining Ange Postecoglou's side's three point buffer at the summit. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights Celtic Ross County Football SPFL -Latest Videos 1:42 min LaLiga: Sevilla v Real Sociedad 3:21 min Ligue 1: Angers v Brest 3:15 min Ligue 1: Reims v Lyon 3:42 min Ligue 1: Bordeaux v Montpellier 1:30 min LaLiga: Celta Vigo v Real Betis 1:36 min LaLiga: Cadiz v Villarreal 4:07 min Ligue 1: Marseille v Nice 1:25 min LaLiga: Espanyol v Mallorca 5:50 min SPFL: Aberdeen v Hibernian 4:43 min SPFL: Hearts v Livingston