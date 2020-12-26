WATCH the Rangers v Celtic LIVE, only on beIN SPORTS | 2-WEEK free trial

Steven Gerrard's side has not dropped points since it last faced Hibernian in September to maintain a 16-point lead over Celtic, which was a 3-0 winner at Hamilton.

Bidding to stop Celtic winning 10 Scottish league titles in a row, Rangers is in pole position as the new year looms, with the two sides set to meet at Ibrox on 2 January.

The hosts were made to work hard by fourth-placed Hibs to keep their hot streak going.

Rangers quickly dominated possession and threatened when Connor Goldson met James Tavernier's corner with a header that went straight at Hibs goalkeeper Dillon Barnes.

Hagi made the breakthrough on 33 minutes when he was quickest to react to Kemar Roofe's cross.

Hibs had a penalty appeal turned down when Hagi's high boot brushed Joe Newell's face as the Rangers player tried to clear a bouncing ball in the box, and Allan McGregor produced an important late save from Melker Hallberg's swerving shot to hold out for 16th clean sheet in 20 league games this season.

"If you don't get that second goal you're going to get a few nervy moments towards the end," Gerrard said.

"But it's a big win, clean sheet and 12 on the spin now, so I'm really happy."