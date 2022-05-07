EXCLUSIVE chat with Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou May 7, 2022 12:26 18:52 min We sat down with Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou for a wide-ranging interview about his remarkable debut season in Glasgow and MORE on the eve of his side's clash against Hearts. WATCH Celtic v Hearts LIVE & ONLY on beIN SPORTS from 9pm AEST | 2-week free trial Interviews Celtic Football SPFL Ange Postecoglou -Latest Videos 8:15 min Celtic survives early Hearts attack to seal title 18:52 min EXCLUSIVE chat with Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou 1:42 min Dramatic late winner keeps Levante dreaming 1:42 min LaLiga: Levante v Real Sociedad 4:11 min Allegri defends ordinary Vlahovic after Juve loss 4:06 min Bundesliga: Bochum v Arminia Bielefeld 4:11 min Serie A: Genoa v Juventus 4:44 min Sunderland beats Owls but first-leg margin is slim 5:10 min 2. Bundesliga: Paderborn v SV Sandhausen 5:11 min 2. Bundesliga: Fortuna Dusseldorf v Darmstadt