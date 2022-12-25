Dundee United v Hearts December 25, 2022 21:48 5:22 min SPFL: Dundee United v Hearts WATCH the Scottish Premiership LIVE on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT Highlights Hearts Football SPFL Dundee United -Latest Videos 6:28 min SPFL: St Mirren v Aberdeen 6:17 min SPFL: Hibernian v Livingston 5:04 min SPFL: Motherwell v Kilmarnock 5:21 min SPFL: Celtic v St Johnstone 5:22 min SPFL: Dundee United v Hearts 4:55 min SPFL: Ross Country v Rangers 0:33 min Phillips not in shape to play for Man City 0:41 min Di Maria gets World Cup trophy tattoo 0:21 min Djokovic has no plans for retirement any time soon 1:19 min Richarlison faces up to a month on sidelines