Dundee beats Kilmarnock to seal fairytale promotion May 24, 2021 23:57 3:42 min Dundee FC is back in the Scottish top flight next season after beating Kilmarnock 4-2 on aggregate in their promotion play-off final tie. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial