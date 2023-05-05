MISSED the match? Catch up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 7-DAY free trial

The top team in Scotland's second tier wins automatic promotion back to the elite league, and with the victory, Dundee claimed the title too and returns to the Premiership at the first time of asking.

The match at Ochilview Park, where Queen's currently plays its football, was billed as a huge clash, and it more than lived up to the hype.

Six goals were shared in the first half, including a wonder-goal from Queen's Park's Charlie Fox, but the second half saw Dundee take control.

Lyall Cameron put the visitors in front before Luke McCowan sealed the deal in the 81st minute with a beautiful curling finish.

Dundee fans flooded the field of play on the final whistle, while the Spiders' faithful will have to go through the nail-biting play-offs to see if it can seal promotion and end more than six decades out of Scotland's top division.

"I'm delighted for the players and staff. I've got nothing but praise for them all," Dundee manager Gary Bowyer said.

"You couldn't have scripted it any better. Ridiculous. The goals we conceded were shocking. But it was brilliant.

"It's unfair Queen's don't go up with us. But that's what happens tonight, it could have been us. We wish them all the best."