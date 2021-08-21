The victory represented a sixth straight victory for the Australian coach, and put his side at the top of the table on goals scored.

It was the second 6-0 scoreline for Celtic after it also thumped Dundee on 9 August, and Postecoglou couldn't have been happier, albeit both of them coming against 10 men after Alan Power was dismissed in this one after just 19 minutes.

“We started really well, we kept them under pressure, we scored our goal, we had a couple of good chances, and then the sending off helped us in terms of being able to control the game better,” the former Australia boss said.

“But we still had to maintain our discipline. It was a good afternoon, the players still put in a good work rate, good work ethic, and we were still going for it right until the end. You don’t know how some players will react to it but at the moment the players are thriving.”

First half doubles from Liel Abada and David Turnbull saw the Hoops go in at half time with a four-goal lead, and Odsonne Edouard made it five just after the hour before Turnbull secured his hat-trick with six minutes of normal time remaining.

“We’re doing an awful lot of work, the staff are working really hard off the field with the players’ recoveries with getting everything they need in between games. We’re not training a lot and I think because of that, the players are feeling good going into games," Postecoglou added.

“Liel has been brilliant. Sometimes when you’re young you can shy away from being aggressive these things, but he doesn’t. We got the rewards today, and I was pleased with him and David because we don’t want to rely on one or two to get the goals and we’ve got multiple threats.

“David has been great all along. He gets frustrated with himself because I think he measures himself on his goals and assists which is great, but, as I’ve said to him, if he keeps working the way he is, then all of those things will come to him. Today, he was outstanding.”