Celtic marches on with Kilmarnock romp April 16, 2023 15:00 6:46 min Slick Celtic scored four goals inside the opening half hour to put Kilmarnock to the sword 4-1 in their SPFL clash on Sunday. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 7-Day free trial Highlights Celtic Kilmarnock Football SPFL