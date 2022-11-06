Celtic guns down Dundee United in late shootout November 6, 2022 21:14 5:32 min Dundee United equalised in the 87th minute, before Celtic returned serve with two goals in the final stages to seal a 4-2 win in the Scottish Premiership. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights Celtic Football SPFL Dundee United -Latest Videos 4:20 min Gigot seals Choc Des Olympiques for Marseille 4:03 min Serie A: Juventus v Inter Milan 4:03 min Juventus gets much-needed derby win over Inter 5:50 min SPFL: Aberdeen v Hibernian 5:46 min SPFL: Kilmarnock v Livingston 4:30 min SPFL: Ross County v St Mirren 5:48 min Wasteful Rangers punished by St Johnstone 6:02 min SPFL: Hearts v Motherwell 1:31 min Premier League: Tottenham v Liverpool 5:32 min Celtic guns down Dundee United in late shootout