Celtic crushes Kilmarnock to reclaim top spot August 14, 2022 12:30 6:28 min Celtic continued its perfect start to the SPFL season, as Ange Postecoglou's side moved back to the top of the Scottish Premiership with a 5-0 win over Kilmarnock on Sunday (AEST). MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights Celtic Kilmarnock Football SPFL -Latest Videos 6:28 min Celtic crushes Kilmarnock to reclaim top spot 1:01 min Mourinho denies Roma is Serie A favourite 4:57 min 2. Bundesliga: Darmstadt v Hansa Rostock 1:01 min Halep and Haddad Maia to fight for Canadian title 5:21 min EFL Championship: Sunderland v Queens Park Rangers 5:21 min Keeper Dieng scores superb leveller to save QPR 3:09 min Werner scores on debut, but Leipzig draws again 3:58 min Bundesliga: Schalke v Borussia Moenchengladbach 4:01 min Mbappe's mopes not a concern for Galtier 4:06 min Serie A: Monza v Torino