Neil Lennon has resigned as Celtic manager with bitter rival Rangers closing in on the Scottish Premiership title.

The Hoops are 18 points adrift of Steven Gerrard's side after the 1-0 loss at Ross County, leaving their hopes of a 10th consecutive championship in tatters.

Celtic confirmed that Lennon, who won the league twice after returning in May 2019, has brought his second spell at the helm to an end.

"We have experienced a difficult season due to so many factors and, of course, it is very frustrating and disappointing that we have not been able to hit the same heights as we did previously," the 49 year-old told the club's official website.

"I have worked as hard as ever to try and turn things around, but unfortunately we have not managed to get the kind of run going that we have needed.

"I have always given my best to the club and have been proud to deliver silverware to the Celtic supporters."

Lennon's return to Celtic also yielded two Scottish Cups and a League Cup, having won the former twice in his first stint, along with three league titles.

Assistant manager John Kennedy will take interim charge of the team, with Celtic hosting Aberdeen on Sunday (AEDT).