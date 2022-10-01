The Socceroos star scored his fourth goal of the campaign 11 minutes from time, adding to Ryan Porteous's opener to keep Hibs in fourth place above Aberdeen, which won it's game against against Kilmarnock 4-1.

Boyle thumped home a powerful shot from a low cross into the box delivered by Chris Cadden, the ball flying through the legs of County keeper Ross Laidlaw.

Laidlaw was brilliant throughout the afternoon, producing a number of quality saves to keep the scoreline respectable, and while Boyle's strike gave a more realistic look to the scoreline at full-time, Laidlaw denied the Australian with two brilliant saves in the dying minutes to prevent the score from blowing out.

“My one frustration is that I thought we could score more goals today, but I’m really pleased because it was a professional performance," Hibs boss Lee Johnson said after the game.

“We didn’t give anything away in the last 30 minutes, which was key. The solidarity of the boys, consistency, and ability to keep the ball was really good.”

Boyle's fellow goalscorer Porteous was full of praise for his Australian team-mate.

“Boyle was magnificent," the Scotland international said.

“Today it was a complete performance, Ross County did play well but to be honest I think 2-0 probably flatters them a little bit. On another day Boyle could’ve had a hat-trick. But it was a good, professional performance, it was good to get back to Hibs and get another win.”