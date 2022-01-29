WATCH the Scottish Premiership LIVE & EXCLUSIVE ONLY on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Diallo joined Rangers on loan from Manchester United after falling down the pecking order at Old Trafford because of a combination of injuries and signings in his position.

The winger's bid to rediscover peak form and fitness got off to an encouraging start on Saturday, though, as he struck the first goal against Ross County in a game that ended 3-3 thanks to a stoppage-time equaliser for Ross County's Matthew Wright.

Diallo was left with a simple task to turn in the first shot of the match after fine work from Joe Aribo forged an opportunity worth 0.63 expected goals.

The 19-year-old, who joined United from Atalanta last January, has one goal and one assist in his nine games so far for the Red Devils.

However, that sole goal, against AC Milan, came from Diallo's first attempt as a United player – a feat he has now repeated in Scotland.

Jordan White and Regan Charles-Cook put Ross County 2-1 up against the champion after Diallo's opener, but James Tavernier and Connor Goldson turned things around to make it 3-2 with just 18 minutes remaining.

But the three points went begging after Wright popped up to score in the sixth minute of stoppage-time to claim an unlikely point for the side that sits third from bottom on the table.