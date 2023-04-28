Title chasing Dundee frustrated by Cove Rangers

Lee Ashcroft headed against the post in stoppage-time added on to a match in which Dundee could not make its dominance pay against a relegation-battling opponent, with only four of its 16 attempts at goal on target.

The best chance of the first half came early on when Ashcroft headed narrowly over from close range, while early in the second half Mark Reynolds made a superb intervention to deny Barry Maguire what looked to be a tap-in.

Lyall Cameron sliced over late on while Luke McCowan missed the target with a tame header before Ashcroft was denied late on, meaning Queen’s Park could go one point above Dundee at the top if it wins at Morton on Sunday (AEST).

Queen’s Park will then host what will be a title decider between the top two next weekend.