SPFL wrap: Celtic wins after Lennon's exit

The Hoops assistant manager was promoted on Wednesday after the resignation of Neil Lennon with the Glasgow giant 18 points adrift of rival Rangers at the top of the Scottish Professional Football League.

Victory cuts that lead to 15, but with just seven points needed from their remaining eight games of the campaign, it is a question of when, not if, Rangers will end Celtic's run of nine consecutive league titles.

The coronation for the runaway leader could even come at Celtic Park in three weeks time and there was little in Celtic's performance to suggest it looks capable of ending Rangers quest to go the full league season unbeaten.

In a similar contest to the one Celtic won by the same scoreline in Lennon's final home game in charge 10 days ago, an early goal was all the hosts needed against a Dons side that has now not scored in seven of its past eight games.

With time and space, Edouard took a pass from Ryan Christie at the edge of the Aberdeen box and fired in a shot which took a deflection off defender Tommie Hoban and wrong-footed keeper Joe Lewis, for his ninth goal in nine games.

"We came out with a real positive mind-set to play from the back even if Aberdeen were going to press us," Kennedy said.

"We did that well, we picked them off. There were some bits to tidy up but in the main it was good.

"In the second-half I thought we got a bit scrappy, a bit untidy. When the game gets stretched, it doesn’t suit us, but we had to dig in. I thought the energy levels were a bit low in the second, but I think that’s reflective of the week we’ve had."

Aberdeen defender Ash Taylor had hit the bar in the fifth minute with a looping header from a Niall McGinn corner, but Derek McInnes's men rarely threatened after falling behind as they remain four points adrift of Hibernian in fourth.

Rangers is not in action until Thursday (AEDT) as its opponent Livingston faces St Johnstone in the Scottish League Cup final on Monday (AEDT).

Hibs missed the chance to extend their advantage as the best of the rest outside the Old Firm as Motherwell won 2-0 at Easter Road thanks to goals from Jordan Roberts and Devante Cole.

Kilmarnock remains in the relegation play-off place after a 1-1 draw with Dundee United left Tommy Wright still winless after four games in charge.

Jamie McGrath's late penalty saw St Mirren beat Ross County 1-0.