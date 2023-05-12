Postecoglou expects usual Old Firm edge

WATCH Rangers v Celtic LIVE & ONLY on beIN SPORTS | Sign up to beIN SPORTS CONNECT and take advantage of our 7-day trial

The newly-crowned Scotish Premiership champion has the chance to go a whole season unbeaten against Rangers and Postecoglou feels its trip to Ibrox presents the chance to give its supporters another memorable moment.

Celtic has beaten its city rival twice at Hampden Park this season as well as taking seven points in the league and Rangers manager Michael Beale is under pressure to get one over on his opposite number for the first time.

Postecoglou, who has a fitness concern over midfielder and fellow Australian Aaron Mooy, said: “If we were going there to win it (the title) there would probably be more hype around it so from that perspective it doesn’t feel as intense in terms of the build-up, but I don’t think that will diminish the game itself.

“I still think it will have all the elements you expect in a derby game.

“All these things have context. Our goal every year is to be champions. The last couple of years it gets you into the [UEFA] Champions League and everything that brings with it.

“That’s where the ambitions lie but within that you have these individual contests that you know are important and significant to the club and every derby is that kind of game.

“It’s an opportunity to win against a very good team and the team closest to us in the table, a game that always means something to our supporters.

“It’s an opportunity to create another significant moment for us.”

Celtic is six games unbeaten against Rangers but Postecoglou does not feel that extending that run would have a lasting impact.

“I don’t think it gives you any sort of significant edge in terms of next year,” he said.

“We just want to finish the season strong and it’s a chance to have a look at a couple of things as well from a team perspective building into next year.

“We will use these games to make sure we are ready for the cup final and also have a look at a few things that we want to work with.”

The 57-year-old has been nominated for the PFA Scotland manager of the year award.

Kyogo Furuhashi, Reo Hatate and Callum McGregor have been nominated for the top player in the league, and Liel Abada and Matt O’Riley have been shortlisted for the young player prize.

Postecoglou said: “It’s recognition for all the staff, everyone involved and all the players and reflective of the year we have had.

“We want to be successful every year, in many ways that’s demanded of us. So if you perform at those levels, the individual recognition comes along with it.

“I am pleased for the lads who got nominated. We could have had another half dozen in there because it’s been a real collective effort.”

Meanwhile, Postecoglou dismissed early speculation over his transfer business after being linked with a move for 25-year-old Japanese midfielder Ryotaro Ito of Albirex Niigata.

Postecoglou said: “It’s fair to say if they are taking punts now they are well, well, well off the mark. Well off the mark. Without talking about specific players.”