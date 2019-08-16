LaLiga
Leicester's King joins Rangers on loan

Leicester City midfielder Andy King has joined Steven Gerrard's Rangers on loan, both clubs has announced.

King will spend the 2019-2020 campaign with the Glasgow side having fallen out of favour with the Foxes.

The midfielder made 25 appearances as Leicester won the Premier League title in 2015-16 and he then helped Wales reach the Euro 2016 semi-finals.

King becomes Rangers' 10th signing of the transfer window, following players including Steven Davis, Brandon Barker and Sheyi Ojo to Ibrox.

The 30-year-old was present as Rangers beat Midtjylland on Thursday to reach the Europa League play-off round.

Gerrard's men will next take on Polish side Legia Warsaw for a place in the competition's group stage.

