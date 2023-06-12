Knutsen tipped to be a success at Celtic

The Bodo/Glimt boss is one of several names reported to be in the frame to replace Ange Postecoglou, who moved to Tottenham last week.

Reports also claim talks between the Norwegian and Ajax about a possible move to the Dutch club broke down.

Knutsen steered Bodo/Glimt to a 5-1 aggregate win over Celtic in the Europa Conference League last year.

Former Celtic striker Brattbakk, best known in Scotland for scoring the clinching goal in the Hoops’ 2-0 victory over St Johnstone in 1998 which won the league and ended Old Firm rivals Rangers’ dreams of an historic ’10-in-a-row’, said: “He would be a good candidate.

“He was picked by Bodo/Glimt, they had been scouting him for years, so they knew his qualities.

“He has all the qualifications to become a success.

“But it also depends on – if he should come – what conditions he would be working under as well.

“You know that in Scotland, one thing is winning the league but what you do when you come to Europe, that is the next step.

“But he has also proved with less resources that he can do well. So he would definitely be a good candidate.

“It would also depend on the squad he gets but he has also been very good at picking the players he needs and wants.

“Maybe he has more room to play at Celtic than at Bodo/Glimt so it will be interesting to see how that story unfolds.”