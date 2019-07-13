AFCON 2019
Helander hails Gerrard after joining Rangers

Filip Helander admitted the chance to play under Steven Gerrard was too good ignore after joining Rangers from Bologna.

Sweden defender Helander has signed a four-year deal in Glasgow pending international clearance.

Rangers reportedly paid £3.5 million ($6.3 million) to prise him from Bologna.

The towering centre-back made 20 appearances in Serie A last season and arrives at Ibrox with 10 caps of international experience.

"I am delighted to be joining Rangers, it's a special club with tremendous fans and a unique history," Helander said after the move was announced on Sunday (AEST).

"The opportunity to work with a manager like Steven Gerrard was an easy decision to make.

"I've come here to battle for every point and to win trophies and I'm looking forward to meeting my team-mates and getting started."

Rangers finished second in the Scottish Professional Football League last season, Gerrard's first in charge.

