Gerrard thrilled as Bassey signs from Leicester

Rangers boss Gerrard said the Scottish Professional Football League side had competition from multiple teams for the signature of the 20 year old, who has played at left-back and centre-back.

Leicester will be due to receive training compensation when the pre-contract move goes through once the transfer window opens.

"There were a lot of clubs interested in Calvin and for us it's pleasing to secure the services of another young talent," Gerrard said.

"He's a strong and dynamic athlete, who is very much the modern day full-back.

"He will develop further and we are excited to have made another strong addition to our group.

"He's left-footed, physically powerful, enjoys driving forward and is certainly equipped to thrive in the combative nature of Scottish football."