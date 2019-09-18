Gerrard says Rangers want to win for Ricksen

Ricksen, 43, passed away on Wednesday after a battle with motor neurone disease, which has no cure.

The former Rangers full-back was capped 12 times by Netherlands during his playing career with AZ, Zenit and Fortuna Sittard his other clubs.

"It's very sad news for everyone, more importantly for his young family," Gerrard said. "On behalf of the club, I would like to pay tribute to Fernando. A fantastic player who played with his heart on his sleeve.

Steven Gerrard pays tribute to Fernando Ricksen. pic.twitter.com/53lBo1eH8m — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) September 18, 2019

"I was lucky enough to meet him a couple of times, you could see the fight he was putting up. The tributes will pour in not just for the footballer, but for the man.

"I'm sure there will be a lot of emotion in the stadium and Fernando deserves that. We need the support to get right behind the team to try and get that win for Fernando.

"I'm sure the supporters are very sad at this time and we want to do everything we can to get a win and dedicate it to Fernando."

Rangers host Feyenoord in their first Group G game on Thursday.