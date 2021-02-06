Six Nations
Scottish Professional Football league

Edouard strikes again as Celtic beats Motherwell

Celtic maintained its unlikely chase of Rangers at the top of the Scottish Professional Football League with a 2-1 win over Motherwell to close the gap to 20 points.

Getty Images

Centre-back Stephen Welsh powered home his first Celtic goal after just two minutes.

Odsonne Edouard then continued his fine form with a fifth goal in four games to deservedly double the Hoops' lead early in the second-half.

However, Neil Lennon's men again failed to keep a clean sheet when Allan Campbell's long-range strike flew over Scott Bain.

The Scottish champion still has a game in hand on Rangers, but its immediate focus is on securing second place and a route into next season's UEFA Champions League qualifiers.

Hibernian remains six points behind Celtic in third after it beat fourth-placed Aberdeen 2-0 to put Dons boss Derek McInnes under more pressure.

Australia's Martin Boyle scored both goals for the Edinburgh side either side of half-time.

Livingston manager David Martindale's 14-game unbeaten start to his reign in charge came to an end with a 2-1 home defeat to St Johnstone.

The sides will meet again in the Scottish League Cup final later this month and it was the Saints who boosted their chances of a top-six finish thanks to goals from Scott Tanser and Shaun Rooney.

Managerless Kilmarnock lost 2-0 at St Mirren, while Ross Country remains second bottom after Dundee United won 2-0 at Dingwall.

Bottom-of-the-table Hamilton hosts Rangers on Monday (AEDT).

