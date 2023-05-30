Dujon Sterling ‘thrilled’ to sign Rangers deal

The 23 year-old will join on a four-year contract on 1 July when his Chelsea deal expires.

The versatile player made two substitute outings for Chelsea in cup competitions but has made more than 100 first-team appearances across loan spells with Coventry, Wigan, Blackpool and Stoke. He played 28 times this season with Sky Bet Championship side Stoke.

🏡 @DujonSterling1 hopes he has found somewhere he can call home after signing a pre-contract with Rangers this morning.



Click below to read more from Sterling as he spoke exclusively to @RangersTV 👇 — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) May 30, 2023

Rangers manager Michael Beale told his club’s official website: “I am delighted to welcome Dujon to Rangers, he is an exciting young player who, I’m sure, will be a great addition to our squad.

“He is someone I was aware of from my time at Chelsea, and I have always kept an eye on his career as it has progressed.

“He is a very powerful and strong defender, who has fantastic attacking qualities and I look forward to working with him at Rangers.”

Sterling added: “I am really excited to come to such a big club, there’s a lot of history and the supporters are so passionate, so I am thrilled.

“I wasn’t expecting to make my mind up about my future this quickly, but the gaffer came in for me straight away and what he proposed to me was everything that I believe I need.

“We were on the same wavelength, he believes in me and I believe in what he is trying to do as well so it was a no-brainer for me to come.”