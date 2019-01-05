Celtic signs West Brom winger Burke on loan

Scotland international Burke will join the club on loan for the rest of the season, subject to a medical, and link up with his new team-mates at a training camp in Dubai.

The 21-year-old came through the Nottingham Forest youth academy before moving to RB Leipzig, where he made 25 Bundesliga appearances prior to returning to the Championship with West Brom.

Celtic is not back in action until 19 January, when it faces Airdrieonians in the Scottish Cup fourth round.

Rodgers's team is top of the Premiership on goal difference after a 1-0 defeat to arch-rival Rangers last weekend.