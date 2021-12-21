Celtic lobbies SPFL as COVID affects Old Firm

WATCH Celtic v Rangers LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

The new rules mean Celtic's clash with Rangers on 2 January can only be attended by 500 spectators after a change in measures to combat the spread of coronavirus in Scotland.

Ange Postecoglou's Celtic won the Scottish League Cup on Monday (AEDT) and would have expected a bumper crowd as always for the clash with its great cross-town rival.

But with COVID-19 cases rising across the United Kingdom, Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon announced new restrictions, which will be in place from Boxing Day and limit the amount of people allowed to attend public events, with outdoor events capped at a capacity of 500, with each spectator having to have at least one metre of space between them.

The regulations will be in place for at least three weeks.

This effectively signals a return to behind-closed-doors games in Scotland, although the country's competitions do take a winter break after 3 January.

"Everyone at Celtic recognises the difficulties presented to society by the current pandemic, and the health and safety of all must always be our priority," a club statement read.

"In light of today’s announcement regarding supporters attending matches, Celtic can confirm that it has today requested that the SPFL bring forward the scheduled winter break and reschedule the fixtures affected by the regulations announced.

"The game owes it to supporters to explore all opportunities to maximise the prospect of all supporters being able to attend matches and support the game they love."

Celtic hosts champion and Scottish Premiership leader Rangers a week after the regulations come into effect, while Hearts and Hibernian face off in the Edinburgh derby a day later.

Premier League clubs in England confirmed this week they would not postpone a round of fixtures set to be played on 28, 29 and 30 December.