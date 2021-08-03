Celtic completes Joe Hart, McCarthy swoop

Former Manchester City goalkeeper Hart, twice a Premier League champion in 12 years at the Etihad Stadium, joins after spending last season with Tottenham.

The 34-year-old, who has 75 England caps, was limited to 10 appearances in 2020-2021, eight of which came in the Europa League.

Hart has signed a three-year contract, while McCarthy, who left Crystal Palace at the end of the season, has agreed a four-year deal.

"This is a great moment for me in my career and I am absolutely delighted to be joining a club of Celtic's stature," Hart said via Celtic's website.

"I know just how big this club is and of the incredible support that it enjoys, and I can't wait to play in front of the fans at Celtic Park."

Manager Ange Postecoglou said: "I'm delighted that we have signed two top-class players in Joe and James. Both of them have a wealth of experience at both club and international level, and that is something which can only benefit the squad, and I'm looking forward to working with both of them.

"I know our supporters will be well aware of both players, and I'm sure they'll welcome them to the club and look forward to seeing both of them play for Celtic in the seasons ahead."

Celtic began its Scottish Premiership season with a 2-1 loss to Hearts last week.

It suffered a Champions League qualifying exit to Midtjylland three days earlier.