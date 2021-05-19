Celtic CEO left 'shaken' after explosion at home

Lawwell, who will retire from his role at the club after 17 years next month, escaped unharmed after the incident in Glasgow, which Celtic described as "terrible".

But major damage was done to his property and cars in the immediate area, with eight fire engines required to respond as the blaze spread rapidly.

Police Scotland confirmed there had been an explosion and they are investigating the cause after reports a petrol bomb was involved.

A Celtic spokesperson said: "We can confirm that significant damage has been caused to Peter Lawwell's house and vehicles there, following an explosion and fire early this morning, forcing the family to leave the property.

"Clearly, Peter's family are extremely shaken and shocked by these terrible events, but thankfully all are safe.

"We understand that Police Scotland are currently undertaking a criminal investigation.

"Peter and his family will of course receive the full support and care of everyone at the club."

A widely reported statement from Police Scotland confirmed the investigation.

It read: "Around 1am on Wednesday 19 May, officers were called to a report of vehicles on fire outside a house on Peel Road, Thorntonhall.

"No one was injured and officers are currently working with the Scottish fire and rescue service to establish the cause of the fire."