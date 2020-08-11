Celtic, Aberdeen games off after lockdown breach

Celtic defender Boli Bolingoli travelled to Spain without the club's knowledge and did not follow quarantine rules when returning from the country.

The 25 year-old then featured in Celtic's 1-1 draw against Kilmarnock, a move slammed as 'stupid' in club statement.

"Celtic Football Club unreservedly condemns and apologises for the behaviour of the player Boli Bolingoli in travelling to Spain without informing the club and in failing to observe quarantine restrictions," a statement from the club read.

"All of our playing and backroom staff have been tested twice for COVID-19 since this incident and all, including the player in question, have tested negative. While this comes as a relief to all concerned, it in no way diminishes the seriousness or stupidity of the player's actions.

Meanwhile, eight Aberdeen players were also in breach of lockdown rules after visiting a bar in the aftermath of their side's opening-weekend defeat to Rangers.

Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon condemned Bolingoli for his actions and called on both team's upcoming fixtures to be put on hold.

The SPFL has responded, confirming Celtic's trip to St Mirren and Aberdeen's meeting with Hamilton Academical on Thursday (AEST) are both off, in addition to Celtic and Aberdeen's clash on Sunday (AEST).