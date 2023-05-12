Cantwell looking to give Rangers Old Firm cheer

WATCH Rangers v Celtic LIVE & ONLY on beIN SPORTS | Sign up to beIN SPORTS CONNECT and take advantage of our 7-day trial

Rangers has failed to register a victory in the past six games against the Parkhead side – five of them in this campaign – including defeats in the ViaPlay Cup final and Scottish Cup semi-final.

Celtic will travel to Govan as the Scottish Premiership title winner with a domestic treble still in its sights as it faces Scottish Championship side Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park on 4 June (AEST).

The visitors will not have any supporters inside Ibrox because of fan “security and safety” reasons, as was the case when Rangers visited the east end of Glasgow in April.

Cantwell has become a fan favourite since signing from Norwich City in January and said: “I think the fans here want one thing and that’s people that care and they want people that want to play for the badge.

“As soon as they can see that then I think they’re on your side”.

The Rangers playmaker is hoping to give the club's supporters three points.

He said: “Yeah, I think it’s so important tomorrow for the fans more than anything.

“They’ve stuck with us. It has been a disappointing campaign and they do deserve better so, for me, it’s an opportunity tomorrow with them all there to hopefully see a good performance from us and hopefully a win.

“I think the fans in these games are what makes the games as well.

“We went there and we didn’t have any fans and they’re obviously having the same but I think the fans make this fixture.

“As long as everyone’s well behaved, it’s a game that everyone around the world looks at and thinks, ‘what a fantastic football match’.”