Belgium assistant Maloney links up with Hibs

Maloney was brought onto the coaching staff by Belgium boss Roberto Martinez – who managed him as a player at Wigan Athletic – in September 2018.

The former Scotland international has been part of the Red Devils set-up throughout their stay at the top of the FIFA World Rankings, and was Martinez's assistant during their run to the quarter-finals of Euro 2020.

The 38 year-old now leaves to take his first job as a manager, joining a Hibernian side that is seventh in the Scottish Premiership with 23 points from 18 games.