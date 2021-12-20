Autumn Nations Series
Scottish Professional Football league

Belgium assistant Maloney links up with Hibs

Belgium assistant coach Shaun Maloney has left his post to become manager of Hibernian.

AFP

Maloney was brought onto the coaching staff by Belgium boss Roberto Martinez – who managed him as a player at Wigan Athletic – in September 2018.

The former Scotland international has been part of the Red Devils set-up throughout their stay at the top of the FIFA World Rankings, and was Martinez's assistant during their run to the quarter-finals of Euro 2020.

The 38 year-old now leaves to take his first job as a manager, joining a Hibernian side that is seventh in the Scottish Premiership with 23 points from 18 games.

News Belgium Hibernian Football SPFL
Previous The Japanese stars at the top of Ange's wishlist
Read
The Japanese stars at the top of Ange's wishlist
Next

Latest Stories

>