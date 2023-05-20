Behich sees red as Dundee United faces the drop

The Tangerines have lost all three games since the league split last month and are two points adrift at the foot of the table with just two matches remaining.

Jim Goodwin’s side now faces a massive encounter on Thursday (AEST) with Kilmarnock, which is three points ahead in the safety of 10th spot.

Bruce Anderson fired Livingston into the lead after just 10 minutes but Ian Harkes restored parity just 10 minutes later.

However, James Penrice earned the hosts a first victory in four outings with a 59th-minute winner.

Australian full-back Aziz Behich was made even more miserable when he was shown two yellow cards in quick succession to see red in stoppage-time.