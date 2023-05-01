A look at the players who could leave Rangers

The Light Blues fans were again left frustrated after coming up short against their Old Firm rival and Gers boss Michael Beale admitted there will be “the biggest rebuild this club has seen in a number of years”.

Here are some of the out-of-contract players who could move on:

Alfredo Morelos

Beale has intimated that the Colombia striker will not be at Ibrox next season and, after another lacklustre display against Celtic, few Gers fans would complain. The 26 year-old, who signed from HJK in 2017, was once considered to be a big-money asset but the Ibrox club will see him will walk away as a free agent.

Allan McGregor

The 41 year-old former Scotland international has undoubtedly been of the best keepers in Rangers’ history. However, Beale has hinted that his second spell at the Govan club is at an end. Robby McCrorie will get a chance to show his worth before the end of the season but Rangers may yet have to add a first-choice goalkeeper to their summer shopping list.

Ryan Kent

When the 26 year-old signed from Liverpool in 2009 for a reported initial fee of £6.5million after a loan spell, it was regarded as a shrewd investment financially as well as in terms of improving the team. Kent became a fans’ favourite but his star has waned. Replaced at half-time at Hampden after offering next to nothing, he has suffered a backlash of criticism from supporters who have run out of patience. It remains to be seen if Beale is of the same mind.

Ryan Jack

Beale said in March: “Ryan is certainly a player I want to work with moving forward here at the club.” But after Sunday’s defeat he said: “If you don’t hear anything and contracts are running out, it probably gives you a good indication there’s change in the air.” Jack is out again through injury. A talented player when fit but the former QPR boss may consider the notion that the best ability is availability.

Filip Helander

The luckless 30 year-old defender, who joined from Bologna in 2019, has been out for over a year with a foot injury which is still to be sorted. It is highly unlikely that Beale will offer him an extension to his contract, which ends this summer.

Scott Arfield

The popular 34 year-old midfielder has recently been consigned to mainly cameo appearances and may have run out of time as a Rangers player. Beale said last month that everyone who played in the 5-2 win over St Mirren – “aside from maybe Allan (McGregor) and Alfredo (Morelos)” – would be a Rangers player next season. Arfield came on as substitute.

Steven Davis

The hugely respected 38 year-old midfielder has not played since 15 December due to a knee injury and is likely to move on.

Malik Tillman

The 20 year-old attacking midfielder has had a fruitful spell at Ibrox on loan from Bayern Munich, albeit the critics will say he has not produced against Celtic. Rangers have first option on the United States international but, at a reported fee of £5m, is it the best use of Beale’s limited budget? One of the big calls the Light Blues boss will have to make.