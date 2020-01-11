Ramos believes Madrid has the edge January 12, 2020 00:27 1:11 min Sergio Ramos said that his Real Madrid side holds the edge over neighbour Atletico Madrid, as the two sides prepare to clash in the Spanish Super Cup final on Monday (AEDT). Interviews Atletico Madrid Real Madrid Football Sergio Ramos -Latest Videos 1:11 min Ramos believes Madrid has the edge 1:09 min Kimmich calls for Bayern to bring in new faces 3:37 min Serie A: Inter Milan v Atalanta 4:12 min Lazio breaks win record but Inzaghi stays grounded 3:37 min Handanovic saves a penalty and Inter's top spot 3:59 min EFL Championship: Charlton Athletic v West Brom 3:49 min Championship: Brentford v Queens Park Rangers 4:12 min Serie A: Lazio v Napoli 1:30 min Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool 1:30 min Firmino keeps relentless Reds on track