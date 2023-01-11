Xavi anxious to get trophies back to Barcelona

Xavi's side leads LaLiga with 41 points from its 16 matches, three ahead of last season's champion Real Madrid.

While the Blaugrana were knocked out of the Champions League in the group stage, it has a shot at glory in this month's Supercopa.

Barca, which qualified for the four-team tournament as LaLiga runner-up, will face Copa del Rey holder Real Betis in Saudi Arabia on Friday (AEDT), with Madrid taking on Valencia in the other semi-final.

Asked how important the Supercopa is to Barca, Xavi said: "We care about it, of course, and we are motivated.

"We want to be there until Sunday and win the final. It makes us excited. It would give us peace of mind. It wouldn't change much whether we win it or not, but of course, it's a title.

"We keep in mind not to make mistakes because Betis is the Cup champion. Betis is a difficult opponent.

"I am here to win titles and if there are no titles this season you are going to kill me. So go for it.

"It would strengthen us a lot. It would reinforce us and if not, it would be a disappointment. We are going to compete at the highest level."

On whether topping LaLiga heading into the tournament made his team favourites, Xavi added: "I feel that we arrived at a good moment.

"That does not mean anything. You have to show things on the field. Betis is a tough rival and I don't see us as favourites."

Xavi's sentiment was echoed by Sergi Roberto, who said: "It is one more title. We have spent a few years where we have not been able to win the titles to which we were accustomed.

"It has also helped us to realise what it costs to win. We have a lot of young players who haven't won titles and it would be important.

"Xavi laid the foundations since he arrived and we are clear about the foundations of the game and what he wants, but it is true that winning titles helps. It would be nice to win the first title with Xavi."