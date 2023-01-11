Real Madrid scrapes past Valencia to reach final

Carlo Ancelotti's side was not at its best in Riyadh, but Eray Comert – who conceded the penalty for Benzema's first-half opener – and Jose Gaya both faltered from 12 yards.

Samuel Lino's 46th-minute strike had earlier pulled Valencia level before Giorgi Mamardashvili made a trio of fine extra-time saves, but Comert blasted over and Thibaut Courtois denied Gaya to send Madrid through.

Los Blancos will aim for their third Supercopa in the last four seasons on Monday when it faces the winner of Friday's semi-final between LaLiga leader Barcelona and Real Betis.