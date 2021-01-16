Koeman hopeful on Messi fitness for cup final

WATCH every LaLiga match LIVE, only on beIN SPORTS | 2-WEEK free trial

The Argentina forward was left out of the squad for Thursday's (AEDT) penalty shootout victory over Real Sociedad after complaining of discomfort during last week's 4-0 La Liga win over Granada.

"He trained on his own yesterday [Saturday AEDT]. We have a session this evening, he wants to train, so we'll see how he feels afterwards and if he wants to play or not," Koeman said.

"Tomorrow morning we'll see how his body reacts to the session, but we have high hopes that he'll be there for the match."

Messi was pictured with strapping on his left thigh as he watched the semi-final from the stands in Cordoba. Barca won 3-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw after extra-time.

"Every player needs to be 100 per cent to start the game, it's not the last game of the season, we still have a lot of games after this one," Koeman said. "The final decision will be the player's."

Messi is the club's leading scorer this season with 14 goals in all competitions, his return to form of late coinciding with Barca's nine-game unbeaten run after a poor start under the Dutchman.

"It's always important to win things to prove that you are on the right track," Koeman said. "It's not the most important title as a player but it's a title.

"Each title you win, it's another line on your list of honours. It's important for the players and for the club."