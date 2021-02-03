England

With Eddie Jones forced into self-isolation due to a COVID-19 case in his coaching staff and skills coach Jason Ryles stuck in Australia, preparations have not been ideal for the defending champion.

That, coupled with injuries to key forwards Marko Vunipola, Kyle Sinckler and Joe Marlor presents a small chink in England’s otherwise seemingly impregnable armour, but that shouldn’t be enough to derail the Autumn Nations champion.

Star to watch - Owen Farrell

The top scorer and England’s focal point in last year’s Autumn Nations cup triumph, expect much of the same from Owen Farrell as England looks to go back-to-back.

perhaps Jonny may be the reason to get behind England

It’s tempting to back the underdog, but one look at Johnny May’s unbelievable try at the Six Nations last year against Ireland sums up England's strike power out wide.

Predicted finish - Champion

With Eddie Jones’s side unbeaten in almost a year, it’s hard to see any of the other contenders stopping England.

France

France revelled as the underdog in the Autumn Nations Cup, making a shock run with amounted to a 'C' team to finish runner-up to England. While many struggled in 2020, it was a fantastic year for the French, winning eight of nine games.

With France set to host the 2023 World Cup, pressure is on Fabien Galthie’s side to maintain national pride with a big Six Nations campaign, but shedding the underdog tag and carrying the weight of expectation may prove to be too much.

Star to watch – Antoine Dupont

With the absence of 2020 Six Nations top point-scorer Romain Ntamack, France will be leaning heavily on gun scrum-half Antoine Dupont to inspire the attack.

Predicted finish - Fourth

With England, Ireland and Wales tipped to take out the top three France is well-poised to be crowned best of the rest in fourth.

Ireland

Player to watch – Ryan Baird

Ryan Baird has been thrust into the Ireland squad as a last-minute injury replacement, and the strapping second rower has been touted as the next big thing, quite literally.

The 21 year-old stands 1.98cm tall and weighs 112kg, but Baird’s footwork and bewildering agility belies his towering frame.

Johnny Sexton eyes 100

It’s impossible to overlook Ireland’s inspirational skipper Johnny Sexton as the man to guide Andy Farell’s side to greater things this year.

Sexton is five games away from becoming the seventh Irishman in history to reach 100 caps, the Fly Half on track to achieve the feat at the 2021 Six Nations, provided he stays injury free.

Predicted finish – Second

Despite the disruptions brought on by the pandemic, the enviable depth and talent at Andy Farrell’s disposal remains. While Ireland eased past Wales twice last year in Dublin, it came up short against England, the team it will be fighting it out with for the title.

Italy

Player to watch – Paolo Garbisi

One of Franco Smith's gems for the future is 20-year-old fly-half Paolo Garbisi, who has been presented a golden opportunity to cement himself as an Italy regular for years to come.

In 12 short months, Garbisi has ascended from Petraca Padova in Italy’s Top 12, to fly half for the Azzuri at the Six Nations.

The stats don’t lie for Italy

In 2020, Italy conceded on average five tries per game, and its attacking stats were equally damning, exceeding 20 points in just one game – a Six Nations defeat to France.

Italy boss Franco Smith has turned to youth this time, but without the leadership and experience in his disposal, Italy fans could be condemned to more of the same again.

The monumental task at hand for Italy was made tougher by the withdrawal of full-back Matteo Minozzi, who ruled himself out of the tournament due to physical and mental fatigue.

Predicted finish - sixth

There does not appear to be fairytale upset is on the cards for Italy this time.

Scotland

One to watch - Cameron Redpath

The one who got away for England, Redpath represented England at U-20’s, before being poached by Scotland, and the 21 year-old will be out to show Eddie Jones what could have been with a strong showing in their Six Nations opener this weekend.

Despite growing up in England, representing Scotland ‘just felt right for’ the 21 year-old, who hopes to follow the path forged by his father and Scotland legend Bryan.

Russell the creative muscle

Finn Russell was restricted to one hour of Rugby in 2020, through injury and a fall-out with coach Gregor Townsend, but the star fly-half is back to full fitness and ready to move on from a year to forget.

Scotland’s hopes for success at the Six Nations hinge heavily on Russell’s fitness, with Gregor Townsend lacking an experienced back-up at fly half after Adam Hasting’s injury.

Predicted finish - fifth

Despite the attacking power at Stuart Hogg’s disposal, Scotland risks coming undone by inconsistency.

Wales

One to watch – Liam Williams

Concerns of a slowing, ageing Wales squad are offset by the blistering pace and athleticism Liam Williams brings out wide.

The 29 year-old is serving a three-match ban and will miss Wales’s opener against Ireland this weekend, but he should back in time for a potentially crucial match against Scotland on 14 February.

Wales in transition

Under Warren Gatland’s reign, Wales won three grand slams, four Six nations titles and reached two World Cup semi-finals, but the departure of the legendary coach has left the side in a state of flux.

Since Wayne Pivac took over more than a year ago, Wales has endured a turbulent run of form, closing out the 2020 Six nations with a 42-0 win over Italy, before more recently slumping to a fifth-placed finish at the Autumn Nations Cup in December.

With Pivac in desperate need for results, the manager has stuck with the many of the tried and tested stars who inspired Wales’s remarkable run in 2019, including 35 year-old veteran Alun Wyn Jones and Dan Lydiate. With several superstars in the twilight of their careers, some detractors have questioned whether they can still perform at their peak.

Predicted finish – third

With a World Cup on the horizon, and meagre 30 percent success rate, Wayne Pivac has to perform at the Six Nations, and he’s selected a squad which has proved it can. Expect an improved showing from this motivated Wales side.

* All times in AEDT

Sunday 7 February

Italy v France, 1.15am beIN 3

England v Scotland, 3.45am beIN 3

Monday 8 February

Wales v Ireland, 2am beIN 3

Sunday 14 February

England v Italy, 1.15am beIN 3

Scotland v Wales, 3.45am beIN 3

Monday 15 February

Ireland v France, 2am beIN 3

Sunday 28 February

Italy v Ireland, 1.15am beIN 3

Wales v England, 3.45am beIN 3

Monday 1 March

France v Scotland, 2am beIN 3

Sunday 14 March

Italy v Wales, 1.15am beIN 3

England v France, 3.45am beIN 3

Monday 15 March

Scotland v Ireland, 2am beIN 3

Sunday 21 March