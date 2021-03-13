Watson hails togetherness after England win March 13, 2021 20:26 2:23 min England try scorer and Man of the match Anthony Watson hailed his side's unity after it dashed France's hopes of a Six Nations Grand Slam with a late victory at Twickenham. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-WEEK free trial Interviews France England Rugby Union Six Nations Anthony Watson -Latest Videos 5:01 min LaLiga: Real Madrid v Elche 1:31 min Premier League: Crystal Palace v West Brom 1:31 min Zaha takes a stand as Palace takes the win 4:01 min Bundesliga: Union Berlin v FC Koln 3:59 min Bundesliga: Wolfsburg v Schalke 4:02 min Bundesliga: Werder Bremen v Bayern Munich 5:01 min Benzema blinder spares Madrid's blushes 1:30 min Premier League: Leeds United v Chelsea 4:02 min Lewandowski rise in all-time scorers list 1:30 min High-flying Blues held in Elland Road tussle